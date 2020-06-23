Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 510 additional cases, 38 new deaths

HARRSBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 510 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 82,696.

There are 6,464 total deaths, with an increase of 38 new deaths reported since Monday.

There have been 92 cases and nine deaths reported in Lawrence County and 119 cases and six deaths reported in Mercer County. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing, even in counties in the green phase, could have lasting benefits as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 596,407 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.