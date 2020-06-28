Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 505 additional cases, 3 new deaths

According to the state, it is estimated that 78% have recovered

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 85,496 cases of COVID-19 and 6,606 total virus-related deaths.

That is an increase of 505 cases and 3 new deaths since Saturday.

There are two new cases in Mercer County, for a total of 135 cases and six deaths. There is also one new case in Lawrence County, for a total of 102 cases and nine deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

According to the state, it is estimated that 78% have recovered. Individuals who have recovered are determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms), then an individual is considered recovered.

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 657,486 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,677 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,212 cases among employees, for a total of 20,889 at 687 distinct facilities in 51 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,484 of the total cases are in health care workers.