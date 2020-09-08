Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 496 new cases, 11 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 140,359 cases and 7,791 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 496 positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths since Sunday’s report, when 547 new cases and 20 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 140,359 cases and 7,791 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 1 and September 7 is 147,207 with 5,838 positive cases. There were 12,578 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. September 7. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 70 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,614,717 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18

Approximately 11% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50 to 64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 26% of cases in August

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 17% of cases in August

NE – 6% of cases in April to nearly 20% of cases in August

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to 13% of cases in August

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 14% of cases in August

NW– Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 11% of cases in August

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,464 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,615 cases among employees, for a total of 26,079 at 948 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,242 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,914 of the total cases are among health care workers.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine provided an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

