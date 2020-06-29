Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 492 new cases, 8 new deaths

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 85,988 cases of COVID-19 and 6,614 total virus-related deaths.

That is an increase of 492 cases and eight new deaths since Sunday’s report, when 505 new cases and three new deaths were reported.

According to the health department, there have been 136 cases and six deaths in Mercer County and 101 cases and nine deaths in Lawrence County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 666,901 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,697 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,224 cases among employees, for a total of 20,921 at 689bdistinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,531 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,508 of the total cases are in health care workers.

