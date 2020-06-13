Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 463 new cases, 49 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 78,462 cases

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 463 positive cases of COVID-19 and 49 new deaths attributed to the virus since Friday’s report, when 686 new cases and 49 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 78,462 cases and 6,211 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 496,589 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,546 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,920 cases among employees at 637 facilities. Out of our total deaths, 4,268 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,965 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

The Department of Health is no longer conducting daily press briefings.