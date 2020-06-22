Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 456 additional cases, 3 new deaths

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening

(WYTV) – On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 456 cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths since Sunday.

The statewide total cases is now 82,186 and 6,426 virus-related deaths.

There have been 92 cases and nine deaths reported in Lawrence County and 119 cases and six deaths reported in Mercer County. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing, even in counties in the green phase, could have lasting benefits as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 585,662 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,177 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,053 cases among employees, for a total of 20,230 at 667 distinct facilities in 49 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,389 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,219 of our total cases are in health care workers.