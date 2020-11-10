Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 4,361 new cases, 62 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 238,657 cases and 9,086 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,361 positive cases of COVID-19 and 62 new deaths since Monday’s report, when 6,311 new cases and 9 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 238,657 cases and 9,086 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between November 3 and November 9 is 329,919 with 18,670 positive cases. There were 41,926 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. November 9.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 6,165 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,470,785 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older

There are 1,827 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 393 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19- to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 22% of cases so far in November

NE – 6% of cases in April to nearly 14% of cases so far in November

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to 11% of cases so far in November

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 11% of cases so far in November

NW– Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 11% of cases so far in November

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 9% of cases so far in November

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,924 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,902 cases among employees, for a total of 33,826 at 1,118 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,036 of the total cases are among health care workers.