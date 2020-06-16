Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 362 new cases, 33 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 79,483 cases and 6,276 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 362 positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths since Monday’s report, when 323 new cases and 28 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 79,483 cases and 6,276 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mercer County added two new cases, bringing its total to 117 cases of COVID-19. Lawrence County remains unchanged since Monday. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 523,609 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,720 resident cases of COVID-19mand 2,955 cases among employees, for a total of 19,675 at 650 facilities. Out of the total deaths, 4,279 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,033 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.