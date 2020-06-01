Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 356 new cases, 12 new deaths

Approximately 5,463 of our total cases are in health care worker

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported there have been a total of 72,282 positive cases of COVID-19 and 5,567 virus-related deaths to date.

That is an increase of 356 cases and 12 additional deaths reported since Sunday’s report.

There were 80 cases and eight deaths reported in Lawrence County, and 107 cases and five deaths reported in Mercer County. More county-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 389,431 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,545 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,663 cases among employees, for a total of 18,208 at 608 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,557 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,463 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 57 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening. The first 18 counties moved to green on Friday.

All remaining red counties are expected to move to yellow by June 5.