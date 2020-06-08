Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 351 new cases, 10 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 75,943 cases and 5,953 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 351 positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths since Sunday’s report, when 506 new cases and 12 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 75,943 cases and 5,953 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were 111 cases and six deaths reported in Mercer County, 84 cases and eight deaths in Lawrence County, 1,989 cases and 168 deaths in Allegheny County, and 244 cases and 12 deaths in Butler County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 451,387 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,167 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,807 cases among employees, for a total of 18,974 at 615 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,094 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,742 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.