Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 335 new cases, 43 new deaths reported

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 335 positive cases of COVID-19 and 43 new related deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 362 new cases and 33 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 79,818 cases and 6,319 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There was no change in Mercer County’s cases and one new case reported in Lawrence County, for a total of 88 cases. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 629 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 533,013 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,774 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,966 cases among employees, for a total of 19,740 cases. Out of the total deaths, 4,331 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,060 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.