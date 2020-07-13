Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 328 new cases, 7 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 328 COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths since Sunday’s report.

That brings the statewide total to 95,742 cases and 6,911 deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 6 and July 12 is 135,631 with 5,560 positive test results.

“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 835,732 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,279 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,481 cases among employees, for a total of 21,760 at 750 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,158 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Dr. Levine will be holding a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss updates on COVID-19 data and actions Pennsylvanians can take to stay safe. That will be live-streamed here at 2:30 p.m.