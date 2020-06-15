Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 323 new cases, 28 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 79,121 cases and 6,243 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 323 positive cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths attributed to the virus since Sunday’s report, when 336 new cases and four new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 79,121 cases and 6,243 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 513,909 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,612 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,936 cases among employees, for a total of 19,548 at 642 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,268 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,996 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.