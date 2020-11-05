Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,900 new cases, 47 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 220,566 cases and 8,937 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,900 positive cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 2,795 cases and 35 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 220,566 cases and 8,937 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 29 and November 4 is 288,689 with 16,992 positive cases. There were 43,941 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. November 4.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,375 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 646 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,391,336 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older

There are 1,531 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 335 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19- to 24-year-olds from April through the end of October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 28% of cases in October

NE – 6% of cases in April to approximately 16% of cases in October

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 14% of cases in October

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 12% of cases in October

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 14% of cases in October

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 14% of cases in October SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 12% of cases in October

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,902 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,785 cases among employees for a total of 32,687 at 1,100 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,860 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,747 of the total cases are among health care workers.