Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,510 new cases, 28 new deaths reported

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,510 positive cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 2,641 cases and 22 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 208,027 cases and 8,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 24 and October 30 is 257,367 with 14,938 positive cases. There were 45,416 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 30.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 3,403 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,314,634 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,149 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,653 cases among employees, for a total of 31,802 cases at 1,070 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,807 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,448 of the total cases are among health care workers.