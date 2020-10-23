Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,219 new cases, 33 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 190,579 cases and 8,625 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,219 positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 2,063 new cases and 30 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 190,579 cases and 8,625 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 16 and October 22 is 235,737 with 10,840 positive cases. There were 39,757 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. October 22.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,273 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 648 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,200,868 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 31% of cases so far in October

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to approximately 12% of cases so far in October

NE – 6% of cases in April to approximately 18% of cases so far in October

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 13% of cases so far in October

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 17% of cases so far in October

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 17% of cases so far in October SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 10% of cases so far in October

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,122 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,455 cases among employees, for a total of 30,577 cases at 1,039 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,906 of the total cases are among health care workers.