Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,557 new cases, 33 new deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,557 positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths since Monday’s report, when 2,372 new cases and 34 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 184,872 cases and 8,533 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 13 and October 19 is 228,245 with 10,011 positive cases. There were 28,978 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 19.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 1,855 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,155,639 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 32 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October; SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,403 cases among employees, for a total of 30,138 at 1,028 distinct facilities in 62 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,739 of our total cases are among health care workers.

