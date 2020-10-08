Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,376 new cases, 27 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 167,928 cases and 8,299 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,376 positive cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 1,309 new cases and 28 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 167,928 cases and 8,299 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 1 and October 7 is 210,227 with 7,585 positive cases. There were 32,653 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 7.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 1,013 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,985,103 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 19 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,611 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,229 cases among employees, for a total of 28,840 at 999 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,160 of the total cases are among health care workers.