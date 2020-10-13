Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,342 new cases, 16 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 174,646 cases and 8,384 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,342 positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths since Monday’s report, when 2,254 new cases and 24 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 174,646 cases and 8,384 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 6 and October 12 is 249,065 with 9,097 positive cases. There were 34,023 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. October 12.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 1,280 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,060,093 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 36% of cases so far in October

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 18% of cases so far in October

NE – 6% of cases in April to approximately 20% of cases so far in October

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 21% of cases so far in October

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 21% of cases so far in October SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 14% of cases so far in October

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 11% of cases so far in October

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,060 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,311 cases among employees for a total of 29,371 cases at 1,010 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,553 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,405 of the total cases are among health care workers.