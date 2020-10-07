Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,309 new cases, 28 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 166,552 cases and 8,272 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,309 positive cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 1,036 new cases and 17 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 166,552 cases and 8,272 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 29 and October 5 is 187,157 with 7,381 positive cases. There were 23,626 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. October 5. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 963 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,967,542 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50 to 64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 38 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 23 percent of cases so far in October; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 23 percent of cases so far in October; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,538 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,210 cases among employees, for a total of 28,748 at 994 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,525 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,113 of the total cases are among health care workers.

