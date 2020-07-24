Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,213 new cases, 22 new deaths

This brings the statewide total to 105,571 cases and 7,101 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,213 positive cases of COVID-19 and 22 new coronavirus-related deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 105,571 cases and 7,101 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 17 and July 23 is 151,858 with 5,912 positive cases. There were 25,602 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 23. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 639 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 999,377 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Approximately 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in July;

NC – Approximately 8 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in July; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,991 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,737 cases among employees, for a total of 22,728 at 813 distinct facilities in 60 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,844 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,827 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.