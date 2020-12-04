Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 11,763 new cases, 169 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 398,600 cases and 11,113 deaths attributed to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 11,763 positive cases of COVID-19 and 169 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 11,406 new cases were reported and 187 new deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 398,600 cases and 11,113 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,071 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 – November 26 stood at 11.7%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 27 and December 3 is 394,200 with 50,583 positive cases. There were 72,199 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., December 3. This is the highest number of test results reported to date.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 20,062 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,893,321 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 37,946 resident cases of COVID-19 and 7,124 cases among employees, for a total of 45,070 cases at 1,316 distinct facilities in 65 counties. Out of the total deaths, 6,900 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 15,269 of the total cases are among health care workers.