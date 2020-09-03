Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,160 cases, 20 new deaths reported

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,160 positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 816 new cases and 21 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 136,711 cases and 7,732 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 27 and September 2 is 166,499 with 5,075 positive cases. There were 25,063 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 2. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications.

The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 30 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,565,443 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 11% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 26 percent of cases in August;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to 20 percent of cases in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases in August; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,198 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,553 cases among employees, for a total of 25,751 cases at 938 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,218 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,763 of the total cases are among health care workers.