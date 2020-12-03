Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 11,406 new cases, 187 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 386,837 cases and 10,944 deaths attributed to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 11,406 positive cases of COVID-19 and 187 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 8,291 new cases were reported and 194 new deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 386,837 cases and 10,944 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,982 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,048 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of the number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 – November 26 stood at 11.7%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 26 and December 2 is 381,784 with 47,602 positive cases. There were 67,067 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., December 2.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 19,305 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,872,557 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases in November

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases in November

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases in November

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 37,324 resident cases of COVID-19 and 7,027 cases among employees, for a total of 44,351 cases at 1,300 distinct facilities in 65 counties. Out of the total deaths, 6,751 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 15,099 of the total cases are among health care workers.