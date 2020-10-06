Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,036 new cases, 17 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 165,243 cases and 8,244 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,036 positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths since Monday’s report, when 672 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 165,243 cases and 8,244 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 29 and October 5 is 187,157 with 7,381 positive cases. There were 23,626 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. October 5. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 890 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,951,992 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50 to 64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end September:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to 64% of cases in September

NE – 6% of cases in April to nearly 34% of cases in September

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to approximately 28% of cases in September

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to approximately 25% of cases in September

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 18% of cases in September

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 18% of cases in September SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 16% of cases in September

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,380 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,196 cases among employees for a total of 28,576 cases at 992 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,497 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,059 of the total cases are among health care workers.