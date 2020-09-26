Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,029 new cases, 22 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 155,232 cases and 8,103 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,029 positive cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 806 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 155,232 cases and 8,103 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 19 and September 25 is 182,437 with 5,520 positive cases. There were 26,337 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 392 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,830,292 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 68 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 37 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 27 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,680 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,988 cases among employees, for a total of 27,668 cases at 973 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,430 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 10,595 of the total cases are among health care workers.