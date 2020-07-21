Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,027 additional cases, 20 new deaths reported

There have been a total of 102,765 cases of COVID-19 statewide and 7,038 deaths.

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported there have been a total of 102,765 cases of COVID-19 statewide and 7,038 deaths.

That is an increase of 1,027 positive cases and 20 deaths since Monday.

All 67 counties in the state have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 139 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 168 new cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 14 and July 20 is 155,796 with 5,996 positive cases. There were 22,287 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 952,998 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,789 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,647 cases among employees, for a total of 22,436 at 798 distinct facilities in 60 counties. Out of thetotal deaths, 4,809 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,619 of the total cases are in health care workers.