Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 10,170 new cases, 169 new deaths reported

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 10,170 positive cases of COVID-19 and 169 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the statewide total to 436,614 cases and a total of 11,542 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,421 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,115 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 24,034 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,959,724 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,541 resident cases of COVID-19 and 7,447 cases among employees, for a total of 47,988 cases at 1,349 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 7,447 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 15,766 of the total cases are among health care workers.