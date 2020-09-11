Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,008 new cases, 17 new deaths

Dr. Rachel Levine will be providing a live update on COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania at 11 a.m. Friday

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,008 positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths since Thursdays report, when 587 new cases and 15 additional deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 142,885 cases and 7,837 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 4 and September 10 is 151,264 with 5,106 positive cases. There were 30,855 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 10, the most test results reported in one day to date. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 110 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,652,028 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 12% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 69 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 41 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in September;

NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,759 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,727 cases among employees, for a total of 26,486 at 947 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,290 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,009 of our total cases are among health care workers.