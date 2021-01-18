Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 10,068 new cases, 202 new deaths in 2-day report

That brings the statewide total to 771,845 cases and 19,390 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day total of 10,068 positive cases of COVID-19 and 202 new deaths since Saturday’s report, when 7,166 new cases and 231 more deaths were reported.

There were 4,045 positive cases and 122 new deaths reported Saturday in addition to 6,023 new cases and 80 new deaths reported Sunday.

There are 4,614 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 945 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 8 – January 14 stood at 12.7%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 77,235 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,481,716 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 59,780 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,184 cases among employees, for a total of 70,964 at 1,520 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 10,022 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 21,780 of our total cases are among health care workers.