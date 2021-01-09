Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 10,045 new cases, 273 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 713,310 cases and 17,667 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 10,045 positive cases of COVID-19 and 273 new deaths, since Friday’s report when 10,178 new cases and 215 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 713,310 cases and 17,667 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,318 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,092 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 68,275 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,367,593 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 56,791 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,543 cases among employees, for a total of 67,334 cases at 1,492 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 9,365 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 20,545 of the total cases are among health care workers.