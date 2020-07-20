Coronavirus in Pa.: 711 new cases, 3 new deaths

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mercer County and nine new cases in Lawrence County

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 101,738 cases of COVID-19 in the state. That’s an increase of 711 cases since cases were reported Sunday.

There are 7,018 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mercer County and nine new cases in Lawrence County.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 172 cases. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 13 and July 19 is 153,838 with 5,613 positive cases. There were 17,468 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 19. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 938,175 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,685 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,614 cases among employees, for a total of 22,299 at 792 distinct facilities in59counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,804 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,545 of our total cases are in health care workers.