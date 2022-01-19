Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,483 new cases, 689 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 19 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,439,205 +20,483 Hospitalizations 103,406 +689 ICU admissions 12,386 +51 Deaths* 31,245 +N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 22,000.

The department reported 6,706 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,119,018, which is 60.9% of the state’s population. And 15,822 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 5,889 23.6% 18% In ICU 1,176 26.75% 16.37% On ventilator 807 16.01% 60.69%

