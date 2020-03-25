Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 704 cases reported, 10 deaths

Early Wednesday morning, it was announced that a deal was reached for a $2 trillion virus relief bill in Congress

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Acton held their daily briefing to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ODH, as of Wednesday, there are 704 confirmed cases in the state, 75 ICU admissions, 182 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

ODH says deaths have been reported in Cuyahoga (2), Erie (1), Franklin (2), Gallia (1), Lucas (1), Miami (1), Stark (2) Counties.

Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data is only a snapshot of what’s really going on, since there is a shortage of testing supplies and those available are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers. The actual number of cases in Ohio is believed to be much higher.

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine started the news conference by talking about things she is doing to stay close with her grandchildren through the crisis.

DeWine also demonstrated how people are using social media platforms like TikTok to promote the stay-at-home message.

Dr. Acton reminded Ohioans that the coronavirus hotline is not a legal advice line. The health department can not answer questions about what is an essential business.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted encouraged businesses to create a document detailing their justification for being considered essential. He said that while workers don’t need to carry a license or document, it will help businesses down the line.

Governor DeWine revealed the state is starting to take action against a company and expects to take action against more.

Lt. Governor Husted said eligible Ohioans will continue to have access to the HEAP program through May 1.

Tuesday, DeWine addressed the state of Ohio’s economy.

“Every single day I think about those of you who are unemployed. I think about the small businesses. I know that each day that goes by that you don’t have income is very, very tough. And I fully understand that,” DeWine said.

DeWine says that in order to get the economy back in order, we need to flatten the curve and make sure people are no longer scared.

Sunday, Dr. Acton signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans. The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will go until at least April 6. Then it will be reevaluated, according to Gov. DeWine.