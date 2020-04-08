Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton holding daily briefing
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 5,148 cases, 193 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in Ohio.

As of Wednesday, there are 5,148 cases reported leading to 1,495 hospitalizations and 193 deaths.

Tuesday, Ohio’s revised stay-home order went into effect, lasting through May 1. The order also imposes capacity restrictions on essential businesses that remain open.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. DeWine discussed plans to release more state prisoners who are at-risk of contracting the virus.

The governor also discussed expanded SNAP benefits and the ability of restaurants to deliver mixed drinks with meals.

