Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 8,600 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 2 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,595,504 +8,601 Hospitalizations 108,291 +369 ICU admissions 12,814 +32 Deaths* 33,537 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just over 16,597.

The department reported 3,882 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,173,109 which is 61.37% of the state’s population. And 8,082received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 3,736 15.4% 17.4% In ICU 716 17.39% 18.08% On ventilator 510 10.03% 64.71%

90 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified around the world since the omicron variant was first identified. Cold temperatures could impact the effectiveness of at-home COVID-19 tests. A report states that the Pfizer vaccine could be available for children under 5 by the end of the month.