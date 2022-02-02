Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 8,600 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 2 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,595,504
|+8,601
|Hospitalizations
|108,291
|+369
|ICU admissions
|12,814
|+32
|Deaths*
|33,537
|N/A
The 21-day case average is just over 16,597.
The department reported 3,882 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,173,109 which is 61.37% of the state’s population. And 8,082received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|3,736
|15.4%
|17.4%
|In ICU
|716
|17.39%
|18.08%
|On ventilator
|510
|10.03%
|64.71%
90 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified around the world since the omicron variant was first identified. Cold temperatures could impact the effectiveness of at-home COVID-19 tests. A report states that the Pfizer vaccine could be available for children under 5 by the end of the month.