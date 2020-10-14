Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 2,039 new cases, 16 additional deaths

Multiple counties in central Ohio have moved to red in the latest coronavirus advisory map released by the state, Oct. 8

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 14, a total of 173,665 (+2,039) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,033 (+16) deaths and 16,716 (+151) hospitalizations.

DeWine continued to express alarm at the spread of the virus in recent weeks. He said there have been an average of 1,475 new cases per day over the past week, up from a little over 1,000 just two weeks ago.

But he told Ohioans to brace for things to get worse before they start to get better, especially during the cold-weather months, when people spend more time indoors.

“What we’ve avoided because of what Ohioans have done, and what they’ve not done, is this huge spike where hospitals have been overflowing,” DeWine said. “So many of you have done the basic things [mask-wearing, social-distancing] we know we have to do. I am proud of what you have done. You have made a big, big difference. We have avoided these large outbreaks other states and countries have seen.”

According to the most recent Public Health Advisory System map, there are 18 red counties in the state. There are 58 orange counties, the highest total since the system went into place.

Multiple counties in central Ohio have moved to red in the latest coronavirus advisory map released by the state, Oct. 8.

Fayette, Madison, Marion, Pike and Ross counties are now all level 3 in the latest map released by the Ohio Department of Health. The next map is scheduled to be released Thursday.

DeWine calls the upward trend concerning.

The governor said the virus is spreading in more areas of the state and affecting more Ohioans.

Ohio schools reported 596 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff on Thursday, continuing a weekly trend of hundreds of new cases since schools reopened in August and September.