Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 26 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,540,864+20,752
Hospitalizations106,170+546
ICU admissions12,602+40
Deaths*32,489N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 20,300.

The department reported 7,446 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,150,753 which is 61.17% of the state’s population. And 11,702 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total4,99620.5%15.8%
In ICU99323.08%17.27%
On ventilator66513.23%60.82%

More than 79,000 COVID-19 cases in people under the age of 18 have been reported this month in Ohio. OSHA officially ended its required COVID vaccinations or weekly tests for large employers. Early studies indicate omicron may have a shorter incubation period than prior coronavirus variants.

