COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 23 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,648,371 +1,323 Hospitalizations 111,905 +198 ICU admissions 13,170 +11 Deaths* 36,267 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,400.

The department reported 2,554 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,217,008 which is 61.74% of the state’s population. And 4,077 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,345 5.6% 16.7% In ICU 281 6.9% 22.6% On ventilator 179 3.56% 69.55%

Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows hospitalizations are down nearly 80% from the all-time high six weeks ago, causing some encouragement for state doctors. OSU Wexner Medical Center adjusted its visitor policy to allow two visitors for hospital inpatients beginning Thursday. Bexley City Council voted to lift its city-wide mask mandate.