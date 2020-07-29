Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday: ODH to released updated numbers at 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, July 28, a total of 86,497(+1,320) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,382(+38) deaths and 10,425(+140) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 61,056 patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

The governor announced Tuesday that effective August 9, child care in providers may return to normal, statutory ratios and class sizes. Providers have the option of keeping their current lower ratios and getting a subsidy, or going back to normal.

Requirements for face coverings, symptom checks, temperature checks and frequent cleaning will remain.

DeWine opened Tuesday’s briefing discussing the current state of the virus in Ohio. He says it appears the rise in cases has plateaued. He also pointed to data showing a slight dip in ER visits.

The good news is that we are starting to see a decrease in emergency department visits in recent days. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/xEEJhHTSot — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 28, 2020

The governor announced Tuesday that county fairs after July 31 would be limited to junior fair events only. That means no events other than livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA events.

The order prohibits grandstand events, rides and games. Harness racing can proceed with no spectators.

Last Wednesday, Governor DeWine announced a travel advisory for all people who come into Ohio from outside states where there is a positivity rate of 15% or higher.

The advisory also includes anyone from Ohio who visits outside states and comes back home. It is recommended that those visit the following states self quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio: