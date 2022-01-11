Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: More than 19,000 new cases, 100K total hospitalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 11 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,226,881
|+19,611
|Hospitalizations
|100,272
|+442
|ICU admissions
|12,114
|+55
|Deaths*
|30,435
|+363
The 21-day case average is above 17,100.
The department reported 8,273 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,068,240, which is 60.47% of the state’s population. And 23,323 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,727
|26.9%
|16.1%
|In ICU
|1,243
|28.26%
|14.21%
|On ventilator
|850
|17.03%
|59.13%
Some Ohio State professors are pushing for remote learning as students returned for in-person classes Monday. The CEO of Pfizer said the company is aiming to have a vaccine to target the omicron variant ready in March. Private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight COVID-19 tests per month starting Saturday.