COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Tuesday, March 1 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,654,991
|+1,051
|Hospitalizations
|112,480
|+117
|ICU admissions
|13,235
|+6
|Deaths*
|36,822
|+242
The 21-day case average is below 1,900.
The department reported 1,916 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,226,496 which is 61.82% of the state’s population. And 3,088 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|1,053
|4.4%
|18.6%
|In ICU
|195
|4.83%
|25.04%
|On ventilator
|135
|2.77%
|70.84%
Franklin County Public Health announced Monday that it will be rescinding the county’s universal mask advisory. Columbus Public Health is recommending that the cities of Columbus and Worthington end their mask requirements on Monday, March 7. The CDC outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, which means a change in Columbus and central Ohio.