Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Processing error leads to 4,100 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The ODH announced Tuesday that a processing error will lead to an artificially lowered amount of cases reported.   

Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 25 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,520,112+4,163
Hospitalizations105,624+565
ICU admissions12,562+45
Deaths*32,489502
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 21,100.

The department reported 4,393 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,145,161 which is 61.09% of the state’s population. And 9,906 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total5,22221.3%15.8%
In ICU1,00623.23%16%
On ventilator68013.26%60.97%

The highly contagious but quickly moving omicron variant of COVID-19 may be past its peak in Ohio, per the latest data on cases and hospitalizations in the state. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Ohio is trending down, with hospitalizations across the state following suit.

