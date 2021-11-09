Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Nearly 5,000 new cases reported, 215 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Tuesday, Nov. 9, the state reports a total of 1,580,271 (+4,952) cases, leading to 81,504 (+321) hospitalizations and 10,308 (+17) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,528,465 people — or 55.85% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 11,193 from the previous day.

The ODH reported 215 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 25,282. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average is just above 3,600.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com