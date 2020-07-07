Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 58,904 cases, 2,970 deaths, 41,438 recoveries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are holding a press conference to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of July 7, a total of 58,904 (+948) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,970 (+43) deaths and 8,383 (+134) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 41,438 (+625) recovered cases in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Last week, Governor DeWine announced school reopening guidelines for the state.

A color-coded system was also revealed, showing the extent of virus spread in the state.