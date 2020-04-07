Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine expected to discuss prison plan during briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in Ohio.

Governor DeWine is expected to hold a daily briefing around 2 p.m. That can be watched live right here.

As of Monday, there are 4,450 cases reported in Ohio. Of those, 1,214 have led to hospitalization and 142 people have died.

Tuesday, the state’s revised stay-home order went into effect, lasting through May 1. The order also imposes capacity restrictions on essential businesses that remain open.

During Monday’s press conference, Governor DeWine addressed coronavirus issues at state prisons, where 10 inmates at two prisons have tested positive for the virus.

Last week, DeWine announced a plan to release 38 specific inmates to prevent them from contracting the virus and to free up some space, a plan he discussed again during his Monday briefing.

DeWine said more will be announced Tuesday about the state’s plan to address the needs of the state’s prisons, specifically citing the prisoner release program.