Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine announces statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide curfew for retail businesses that will go into effect Thursday across Ohio.

DeWine announced Tuesday that the curfew will begin nightly at 10 p.m. and run through 5 a.m., and that it will last 21 days. All retail establishments must close by that time. DeWine said it is an essential step to “build a bridge” from now until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.

We are issuing a curfew in Ohio that will start Thursday. This will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days. We believe this will help reduce #COVID19 spread. I'm also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020

As of Tuesday, Nov. 17, a total of 312,443 (+7,079) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,772 (+30) deaths and 22,846 (+368) hospitalizations.

DeWine said there will be “common sense” exceptions to the curfew, such as people traveling to and from work, getting food or groceries, and seeking medical attention.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said a 21-day curfew was considered the least disruptive option to retail establishments while still being beneficial to the medical community, which is concerned that a surge in cases may lead to staffing shortages or force them to restrict nonessential procedures.

DeWine had said Monday that he opposes a second shutdown for Ohio but that he was working on plans for a slowdown in efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Instead of shutting down, we have to slow down,” he said Monday. “We have to slow down in our individual lives and our decisions in what we are doing.”

The curfew is DeWine’s latest measure in the last week to combat the spread of COVID-19. A new retail mask mandate went into effect Monday, and DeWine recently reissued an older order limiting gatherings to groups of 10.

The retail mask mandate requires all customers and employees of retail establishments to wear a mask, and businesses can be penalized if they don’t comply.

“Our goal is to protect the workers in the retail establishments, and also to protect the customers when they go in,” DeWine said.

He said the order on gatherings is designed to slow the spread at events such as receptions for weddings and funerals.