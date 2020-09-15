Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Monday, Sept. 14, a total of 138,484 (+1,079) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,419 (+4) deaths and 14,378 (+64) hospitalizations.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine began his last briefing on the COVID-19 fight Thursday by warning that flu season is coming and that, along with COVID-19, could be extremely dangerous. He received his vaccine alongside First Lady Fran DeWine during the briefing.

In the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory system map, only six counties are level 3. More and more counties are going to levels 1 and 2.

Also at Thursday’s update, the governor announced Dr. Joan Duwve as the new Ohio Department of Health director, only to have Duwve take herself out of consideration for the position hours later. According to a South Carolina news report, she cited the harassment of former ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton as the reason for removing herself from the position.