Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,105 new cases, 37 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, a total of 152,907 (+1,105) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,783 (+37) deaths and 15,413 (+106) hospitalizations. The state reported there are 137,708 people presumed to have recovered from the virus.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Delaware County moved to red on the state’s Public Health Advisory System this past week. Other counties newly in the red are Ashland, Pike, Scioto, and Stark.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System consists of four levels:

Level 1 — Yellow — active exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 2 — Orange — increased exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 3 — Red — very high exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 4 — Purple — severe exposure and spread of COVID -19

Since the Ohio Public Health Advisory System was established in July, no county has reached Level 4, the most severe level of COVID-19 spread.

Counties remaining in the red are Butler, Mercer, Montgomery, and Putnam. Dropping from red to the orange level is Portage County. Franklin, Licking, Fairfield, and Pickaway counties remained at an orange alert level.