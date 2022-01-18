Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 15,000 new cases and 300 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 18 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,418,722+15,077
Hospitalizations102,717+423
ICU admissions12,335+45
Deaths*31,245+323
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 22,000.

The department reported 4,754 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,113,063, which is 60.85% of the state’s population. And 11,567 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,03624.7%16.9%
In ICU1,16126.55%17.20%
On ventilator81516.32%59.66%

The federal website to request an order for free COVID-19 tests is live and taking orders. Preliminary research in Israel indicates a fourth vaccine provides limited defense against the omicron variant. The CDC is advising schools cancel high-risk activities, like sports and band, in areas with high COVID transmission.

